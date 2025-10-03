Friday, October 03, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel Ltd Slips 0.93%

Bharti Airtel Ltd Slips 0.93%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Ltd has lost 1.79% over last one month compared to 1.43% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.14% rise in the SENSEX

Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 0.93% today to trade at Rs 1849.95. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.44% to quote at 2814.82. The index is up 1.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd decreased 0.78% and Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 0.74% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went down 8.07 % over last one year compared to the 2.2% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has lost 1.79% over last one month compared to 1.43% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 642 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2045.5 on 02 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1510.8 on 21 Nov 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Properties Ltd Surges 1.47%

Godrej Properties Ltd Surges 1.47%

Shares of Telge Projects lists in MT Group

Shares of Telge Projects lists in MT Group

Indices opens lower; breadth positive

Indices opens lower; breadth positive

PARAS receives order worth Rs 46.19 cr from Ministry of Defence

PARAS receives order worth Rs 46.19 cr from Ministry of Defence

Revolt Motors appoints Raghava Rao as Chief Business Officer

Revolt Motors appoints Raghava Rao as Chief Business Officer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon