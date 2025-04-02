Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence signs MoU with MicroCon Vision

Paras Defence signs MoU with MicroCon Vision

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

For collaboration on Micro ISR payloads

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PARAS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MicroCon Vision (MicroCon), part of CONTROP and the Rafael Group, Israel. MicroCon has experience and expertise in the design, development, production and marketing of ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) payloads and EO/IR (Electro-Optical/Infra-Red) Seekers for Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

PARAS and MicroCon will be exclusive partners in India for working together on the Micro ISR payloads.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India, Zaggle Prepaid, V-Mart Retail

Stock Alert: Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India, Zaggle Prepaid, V-Mart Retail

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth weak

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth weak

Adani Ports handles all-time high cargo volume in Mar'25

Adani Ports handles all-time high cargo volume in Mar'25

GIFT Nifty signals a positive opening

GIFT Nifty signals a positive opening

Biocon's board to mull fund raising plans on 4 April

Biocon's board to mull fund raising plans on 4 April

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon