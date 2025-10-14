Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras signs MoU with Cielo Inertial Solutions, Israel

Paras signs MoU with Cielo Inertial Solutions, Israel

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cielo Inertial Solutions (CIELO), Israel.

CIELO is a global technology expert in inertial solutions and an Israeli manufacturer of Closed Loop FOGs, IMUs, GyroCompass, North Finding Systems and INS.

PARAS and CIELO will combine their respective capabilities in order to promote and pursue opportunities in India for the adaptation, marketing, sale and production of Inertial Sensors and Closed Loop FOG based Inertial Solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Anand Rathi, KEC Intl, Landmark Cars, Just Dial

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Anand Rathi, KEC Intl, Landmark Cars, Just Dial

GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening; Singapore clocks 2.9% GDP growth in Q3

GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening; Singapore clocks 2.9% GDP growth in Q3

Just Dial standalone net profit declines 22.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Just Dial standalone net profit declines 22.48% in the September 2025 quarter

SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 101.13% in the September 2025 quarter

SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 101.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 43.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 43.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon