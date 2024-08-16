Parijat Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 31.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.94% to Rs 29.33 croreNet profit of Parijat Paper Mills rose 31.71% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 29.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.3324.66 19 OPM %2.184.06 -PBDT0.640.64 0 PBT0.640.50 28 NP0.540.41 32
