Jai Corp consolidated net profit rises 148.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 120.92 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp rose 148.28% to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 120.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 115.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.120.92115.5511.255.7820.7312.8417.929.7213.735.53