Jai Corp consolidated net profit rises 148.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 120.92 croreNet profit of Jai Corp rose 148.28% to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 120.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 115.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales120.92115.55 5 OPM %11.255.78 -PBDT20.7312.84 61 PBT17.929.72 84 NP13.735.53 148
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content