Latur Renewable Pvt standalone net profit declines 25.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales decline 11.41% to Rs 16.61 crore
Net profit of Latur Renewable Pvt declined 25.09% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.41% to Rs 16.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.6118.75 -11 OPM %83.8789.65 -PBDT11.7213.71 -15 PBT5.887.87 -25 NP4.395.86 -25
First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

