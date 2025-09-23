Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCC rallies after securing Rs 2,566-cr Patna Metro contracts

HCC rallies after securing Rs 2,566-cr Patna Metro contracts

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) rallied 4.75% to Rs 30 after the company has secured two significant contracts from Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRCL), collectively valued at approximately Rs 2,565.81 crore.

The contracts involve the construction of 10.67 km of underground tunnels using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) and the development of six metro stations under Phase I of the Patna Metro Rail Project.

The first contract, Package PC-05, is valued at around Rs 1,418.30 crore and includes the design and construction of twin tunnels using shield TBMs, a cut-and-cover tunnel, and an underground ramp at Mithapur. It also includes the construction of three metro stations: Vikas Bhawan, Vidyut Bhawan, and Patna Station.

 

The second contract, Package PC-06, worth approximately Rs 1,147.51 crore, covers an underground ramp at Rukanpura and the construction of three additional stations: Rukanpura, Raja Bazar, and Patna Zoo.

Both packages also include architectural finishing, water supply systems, sanitary and drainage works along the DanapurKhemnichak Corridor.

Also Read

Narcotics, drugs

Punjab's anti-drug campaign: Over 30,500 smugglers held in 205 days

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex recoup losses; Metal, PSBs lead; FMCG stocks weigh; SMIDs decline

NATO

Explaining Nato's Article 4 as Estonia seeks talks on Russian violation

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head in T20Is

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in T20Is

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi links rising unemployment, corruption to 'vote theft'

With these new orders, HCC continues to reinforce its leadership in Indias metro infrastructure space. The company is currently executing key projects, including Mumbai Metro Line III (4 km of twin tunnels and four stations), Indore Metro Phase I (5.66 km of TBM-driven tunnels and seven stations), and two packages of the Chennai Metro.

Over the years, HCC has played a pivotal role in the growth of Indias metro network, having contributed to the successful execution of major portions of the Delhi Metro, Bangalore Metro, Mumbai Metro Line I, and Kolkata Metro.

Hindustan Construction Company is principally engaged in the business of providing engineering and construction services.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 355% to Rs 104.83 crore on 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 616.93 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shalby slips after three-day rally

Shalby slips after three-day rally

Saregama India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd down for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd down for fifth straight session

Barometers trade sideways; European mrkt advance

Barometers trade sideways; European mrkt advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon