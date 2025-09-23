Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / SC allows CBI to register six more real estate fraud cases in Delhi-NCR

SC allows CBI to register six more real estate fraud cases in Delhi-NCR

On March 29, the top court allowed the CBI to register five preliminary enquiries into affairs of builders and projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Yamuna Expressway and Ghaziabad

real estate, realty firms

After builders started defaulting on EMIs to banks, in line with the tripartite agreement, banks demanded the EMIs from homebuyers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the CBI to register six more regular cases into the "unholy nexus" between banks and developers to dupe homebuyers in real estate projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mohali and Prayagraj.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh allowed the CBI to proceed as per law after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the agency, mentioned that it has completed preliminary inquiry in projects of the various builders except Supertech Ltd, falling outside Delhi-NCR in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mohali and Prayagraj.

The bench noted the submission of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that, after preliminary inquiry, it has found a cognisable offence being made out and allowed the agency to register regular cases and proceed according to law.

 

Bhati said the agency is willing to register six regular cases for speedy investigation and conduct a search and seizure in the matter.

The top court directed Bhati to share portions of the sealed cover report with the amicus curiae advocate Rajiv Jain.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Courts cannot act as agents to recover money: SC asks police to apply mind

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Chhattisgarh NAN 'scam': ED gets 4-week custody of 2 ex-IAS officers

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

SC to hear PIL on Air India crash, slams selective release of report

Supreme Court, SC

'Time to decriminalise defamation': SC issues notice in The Wire case

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash

'Very unfortunate': SC on pilot's error leaks in Air India crash probe

The bench on July 22, while allowing the agency to register 22 cases to probe the "unholy nexus" between banks and developers to dupe homebuyers in Delhi-NCR, has granted six weeks to the CBI to complete the preliminary inquiry for projects outside the national capital region (NCR).

The 22 cases pertained to builders operating in NCR and development authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Under the subvention scheme, banks disburse the sanctioned amount directly to the accounts of builders, who are then required to pay EMIs on the sanctioned loan amount until flats are handed over to homebuyers.

After builders started defaulting on EMIs to banks, in line with the tripartite agreement, banks demanded the EMIs from homebuyers.

The top court had at that time noted that the investigation in the seventh preliminary enquiry registered by the CBI, which is over projects of the various builders except Supertech Ltd, falling outside NCR in Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Mohali and Prayagraj, was still underway.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by over 1,200 homebuyers, who booked flats under the subvention plans in various housing projects in NCR, especially Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram, alleging they were being forced by banks to pay EMIs despite no possession of flats.

On March 29, the top court allowed the CBI to register five preliminary enquiries into affairs of builders and projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Yamuna Expressway and Ghaziabad.

It allowed one preliminary enquiry to be registered against realty major Supertech Ltd, against whom 799 homebuyers have moved the top court by way of 84 appeals involving projects in eight different cities.

On July 22, the top court had perused the report submitted by the CBI in a sealed cover, suggesting that after conducting preliminary enquiries into the cases to ascertain the commission of a cognisable offence on the part of the builders and financial institutions, 22 regular cases are required to be registered for further investigation.

On April 29, the top court directed the CBI to register seven preliminary enquiries against builders in NCR, including Supertech Limited.

Frowning upon the collusion of development authorities officials, banks, and builders to dupe home buyers, the top court said it has found a prima facie nexus between renowned banks and builders in Noida, Gurugram, Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida, Mohali, Mumbai, Kolkata and Prayagraj.

The amicus curiae had called Supertech Ltd the "main culprit" in defrauding homebuyers, whereas Corporation Bank advanced more than Rs 2,700 crore to builders through subvention schemes.

The amicus curiae's report has revealed that Supertech Ltd alone had secured a loan amount of Rs 5,157.86 crore since 1998.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

FMCGs, GST rate, Consumer goods

Several FMCG brands are ditching 'magic' price points: Here's what they are

It industry

IT sector hit by tariffs, visas, AI, geopolitics: Can it weather the storm?premium

real estate

Brigade Group inks 7.5-acre Banashankari project worth ₹1,200 crorepremium

H1B visa, US visa, passport, H-1B

H-1B visa diktat: Lobbyists of top Indian IT companies in Washingtonpremium

IT companies, H-1B Visa, United States, work visas

Shifting work back home to cut H-1B visa need: IT companies to govtpremium

Topics : Supreme Court Yamuna river Real Estate Central Bureau of Investigation CBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon