Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.46% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Parshwanath Corporation rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.46% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.13 38 OPM %-16.67-53.85 -PBDT0.170.10 70 PBT0.170.10 70 NP0.160.12 33
