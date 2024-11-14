Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 6.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 6.85 croreNet profit of Artefact Projects declined 6.81% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.856.44 6 OPM %21.4620.19 -PBDT2.301.81 27 PBT2.201.71 29 NP1.781.91 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content