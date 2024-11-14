International Conveyors consolidated net profit rises 17.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.04% to Rs 30.77 croreNet profit of International Conveyors rose 17.07% to Rs 26.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.04% to Rs 30.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.7742.76 -28 OPM %15.9622.17 -PBDT34.6328.58 21 PBT34.1928.11 22 NP26.8122.90 17
