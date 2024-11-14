Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 1733.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.40% to Rs 12.10 croreNet profit of Nidhi Granites rose 1733.33% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.40% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.108.68 39 OPM %3.643.46 -PBDT1.470.26 465 PBT1.300.08 1525 NP1.100.06 1733
