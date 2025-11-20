Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Partap Industries consolidated net profit rises 508.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Partap Industries consolidated net profit rises 508.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 130.76 crore

Net profit of Partap Industries rose 508.45% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 130.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales130.76144.45 -9 OPM %4.454.41 -PBDT5.824.19 39 PBT5.821.16 402 NP4.320.71 508

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shree Vijay Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Vijay Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit rises 45.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit rises 45.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

NB Footwear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

NB Footwear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nifty trades above 26,200; IT shares rally for 2nd day

Nifty trades above 26,200; IT shares rally for 2nd day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleGPS SpoofingBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon