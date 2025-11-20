Partap Industries consolidated net profit rises 508.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 130.76 croreNet profit of Partap Industries rose 508.45% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 130.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales130.76144.45 -9 OPM %4.454.41 -PBDT5.824.19 39 PBT5.821.16 402 NP4.320.71 508
