Parvati Sweetners and Power standalone net profit rises 138.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 68.84% to Rs 11.41 croreNet profit of Parvati Sweetners and Power rose 138.96% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 68.84% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 59.44% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.52% to Rs 53.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.4136.62 -69 53.5780.58 -34 OPM %28.6613.05 -13.2513.60 - PBDT2.563.80 -33 4.367.61 -43 PBT1.632.58 -37 0.043.00 -99 NP1.840.77 139 0.581.43 -59
