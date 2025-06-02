Asian Lakto Industries standalone net profit rises 181.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.57% to Rs 10.37 croreNet profit of Asian Lakto Industries rose 181.82% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.57% to Rs 10.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 37.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.3716.88 -39 37.3337.70 -1 OPM %17.658.35 -10.559.36 - PBDT1.140.74 54 1.801.58 14 PBT0.490.28 75 0.700.67 4 NP0.310.11 182 0.520.50 4
