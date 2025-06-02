Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 726.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 90.64% to Rs 262.22 croreNet profit of Akash Agro Industries rose 726.92% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 90.64% to Rs 262.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.20% to Rs 3.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 533.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 536.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales262.22137.55 91 533.93536.92 -1 OPM %2.060.79 -1.281.23 - PBDT4.820.87 454 5.656.11 -8 PBT4.300.52 727 4.304.70 -9 NP4.300.52 727 3.223.47 -7
