Asian markets mostly end lower, China benchmark dips 0.46%

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened 'severe consequences' if Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to half the war.
China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.46 percent to 3,666.44 after a key measure of lending at Chinese banks contracted for the first time in two decades in July.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index hit a new 2025 high of 25,767 before reversing direction to end 0.37 percent lower at 25,519.32. Tencent Holdings rose about 1 percent after posting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results.
