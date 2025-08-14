Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets rally halts, Nikkei drops 1.45%

Japanese markets rally halts, Nikkei drops 1.45%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Japanese markets pulled back from record highs as the yen extended gains for the third day in a row amid hawkish Bank of Japan expectations.

10-year government bonds ticked up after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Bloomberg Television that the Bank of Japan is "behind the curve" in addressing inflation, suggesting that it will likely be raising interest rates.

The Nikkei average fell 1.45 percent to 42,649.26 while the broader Topix index settled 1.10 percent lower at 3,057.95.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

