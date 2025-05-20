Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A cloudy start for GIFT Nifty, but Asian breezes may lift the spirits

A cloudy start for GIFT Nifty, but Asian breezes may lift the spirits

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty May 2025 futures were trading 26.50 points lower in early trade, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 525.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 237.93 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 May 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 25156 crore in the secondary market during May 2025 (so far). This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 3243.03 crore in April 2024.

Also Read

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Spawn cyclone, Karnataka Rains

Bengaluru residents in a fix as cab, auto prices skyrocket amid heavy rains

Donald Trump, Trump, Joe Biden, Biden

Trump questions Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis timing, hints at cover-up

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at higher start for Sensex, Nifty; China cuts loan prime rate

Borana Weaves IPO

Borana Weaves IPO opens for subscription: GMP up 25%; should you subscribe?

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO chief defends $2.1 bn budget after US cuts, compares with cost of war

Global Markets:

Asian shares advanced on Tuesday as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision and digested fresh economic measures from China.

 

The Peoples Bank of China reduced its key lending rates by 10 basis points in an effort to support economic growth amid ongoing trade tensions. The 1-year loan prime rate was lowered from 3.1% to 3.0%, while the 5-year LPR, commonly used for mortgage pricing, was cut from 3.6% to 3.5%.

In equity markets, shares of Contemporary Amperex Technology, the worlds largest battery manufacturer, rose over 11% during their trading debut in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, U.S. markets closed higher overnight. The S&P 500 gained 0.09%, extending its winning streak to six sessions as Treasury yields eased and investors looked past Moodys recent downgrade of the U.S. credit outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.32%, supported by an 8% rebound in UnitedHealth following recent losses. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.02%.

Domestic Market:

Equity benchmarks ended slightly in the red today, logging a second straight day of losses as investor sentiment remained fragile. Moodys downgrade of the U.S. credit outlook, coupled with mixed economic cues from China, kept the markets on edge. A spike in U.S. Treasury yields further unnerved investors. Rising yields often signal growing concerns over debt sustainability. The Nifty closed below the 24,950 mark, weighed down primarily by IT stocks, which took a hit in the wake of the U.S. rating downgrade. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 271.17 points or 0.33% to 82,059.42. The Nifty 50 index fell 74.35 points or 0.30% to 24,945.45. In the past two trading session Sensex and Nifty declined 0.57% and 0.47%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mastek appoints Raghavendra Jha as CFO

Mastek appoints Raghavendra Jha as CFO

Lumax Auto Technologies to acquire balance 25% stake in IAC International Automotive India

Lumax Auto Technologies to acquire balance 25% stake in IAC International Automotive India

HCL Technologies appoints Kiran Cherukuri as Global GCC Practice Leader

HCL Technologies appoints Kiran Cherukuri as Global GCC Practice Leader

STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 0.20% in the March 2025 quarter

STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 0.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 44.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 44.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayBorana Weaves IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon