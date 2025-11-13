Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 112.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 112.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 24.69 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills rose 112.50% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.6924.28 2 OPM %7.615.68 -PBDT0.880.67 31 PBT0.290.11 164 NP0.170.08 113

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

