Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 112.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 24.69 croreNet profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills rose 112.50% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.6924.28 2 OPM %7.615.68 -PBDT0.880.67 31 PBT0.290.11 164 NP0.170.08 113
