Patel Engineering JV receives LoA of Rs 525.36 cr from Govt. of Telangana

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Patel Engineering (PEL), in collaboration with its joint venture partner, has been awarded the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) by the Irrigation & CAD Department, Government of Telangana for a contract valued at Rs. 525.36 crore.
This contract entails the construction of a Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) Protection Wall of 8.5 km each along both the right and left flanks of the Munneru River, stretching from Polepally to Prakashnagar in the city of Khammam, located in Khammam District.
Additionally, the contract includes the construction of embankments of 2 kilometers each on either side of the River Munneru near the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Bank Aqueduct in Khammam City, further emphasizing the project's comprehensive approach to enhancing the area's irrigation infrastructure and water management systems.
First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

