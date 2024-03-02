Brigade Enterprises launches new residential project "Dioro@Brigade El Dorado"

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Brigade Enterprises has launched a new residential project Dioro@Brigade El Dorado at Aerospace park KIADB at North Bangalore, which is spread over half a million square feet comprising of 525 spacious 2 BHK & 3 BHK (940 sft to 1380 sft) units in two towers with a revenue potential of over Rs 380 Crores. This launch is part of our 50-acre township, Brigade El Dorado which has a total project size of around 6.1 million square feet. The township comes with a diverse range of over 80 amenities, a hospital, a central park, 2 Miyawaki forest, a multiplex, sports and retail facilities. The project is seamlessly designed to integrate contemporary living with the serenity of natural surroundings with over 40 acres of open spaces with lush greenery and picturesque landscaping.