Patidar Buildcon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 225.00% to Rs 0.13 croreNet Loss of Patidar Buildcon reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.130.04 225 OPM %-38.46-275.00 -PBDT-0.04-0.01 -300 PBT-0.05-0.02 -150 NP-0.05-0.02 -150
