Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit rises 120.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit rises 120.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 30.65% to Rs 409.14 crore

Net profit of Tilaknagar Industries rose 120.78% to Rs 88.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.65% to Rs 409.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 313.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales409.14313.16 31 OPM %23.0916.04 -PBDT95.9147.81 101 PBT88.6240.09 121 NP88.5140.09 121

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

