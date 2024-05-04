Paushak standalone net profit rises 27.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.66% to Rs 53.83 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 0.63% to Rs 54.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.87% to Rs 206.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 212.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Paushak rose 27.25% to Rs 18.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 53.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.