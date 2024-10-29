Pavna Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.94% to Rs 83.73 croreNet profit of Pavna Industries rose 4.58% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 83.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales83.7376.16 10 OPM %12.6211.40 -PBDT7.996.18 29 PBT4.673.83 22 NP2.742.62 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content