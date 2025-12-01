Paytm rallies to new 52-week high after completing group restructuring

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, rose 3.46% to Rs 1,366.90, extending its rally to a fourth straight session.The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,370.95 intraday and has gained 9.96% over the four consecutive sessions.
The rally came after One97 Communications said it completed the acquisition of the remaining stakes in three of its group companies as part of its ongoing effort to simplify its corporate structure. In a filing dated 28 November 2025, the company said it has purchased the final 9.99% stake in Foster Payment Networks, 67.55% in Paytm Insuretech, and 51.22% in Paytm Financial Services (PFSL). All three entities have now become wholly owned subsidiaries with effect from 28 November.
Following the PFSL acquisition, several companies in which PFSL holds investmentsAdmirable Software, Mobiquest Mobile Technologies, Urja Money and Fincollect Serviceshave also become step-down wholly owned subsidiaries through direct and indirect ownership.
Paytm is India's leading mobile payments and financial services distribution company. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 21 crore in Q2 FY26, significantly lower than the Rs 930 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 24% year-on-year to Rs 2,061 crore.
