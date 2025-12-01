Monday, December 01, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and SBI were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,330.10, a premium of 154.34 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,175.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 27.20 points or 0.10% to 26,175.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.06% to 11.63.

HDFC Bank Reliance Industries and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

British Pound net speculative shorts rise

Indices decline for 2nd day; Nifty ends below 26,200 level

Mahindra & Mahindra records 57% growth in trucks and buses biz in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales jump 32% in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 92,670 units in Nov'25

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

