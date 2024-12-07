Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paytm Singapore to sell its stock acquisition rights in PayPay, Japan

Paytm Singapore to sell its stock acquisition rights in PayPay, Japan

Image

Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

For a cash consideration equivalent of Rs 2,364 crore

One 97 Communications announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, One97 Communications Singapore Private (Paytm Singapore), has approved sale of Stock Acquisition Rights (SARs) held in PayPay Corporation, Japan (PayPay).

These SARs, acquired by Paytm Singapore in September, 2020 will be sold to a SoftBank Vision Fund 2 entity for net proceeds of JPY 41.9 billion. Through this deal, PayPay is valued at JPY 1.06 trillion and accordingly, PayPay SARs held by Paytm Singapore are valued at net proceeds of JPY 41.9 billion (after netting off the exercise cost of SARs) equivalent to Rs 2,364 crore. The transaction is expected to be closed in December 2024 subject to the satisfactory completion of all corporate approvals and customary closing conditions.

 

The Board of Paytm Singapore has approved the sale of the above-mentioned SARs as it has created significant value for the Company. The SARs sale net proceeds would fortify the consolidated cash reserves of OCL and help drive future business initiatives, focused on maximizing value creation for shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC forms special bench to hear pleas challenging Places of Worship Act

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 full scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 2: Australia's lead goes past 100

Supreme Court, SC

Ex-SC judge slams 2019 judgement in Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

Supreme Court, SC

1984 riots: CBI's reply sought on ex-councillor's plea to suspend sentence

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: SC sets up bench to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of Places of Worship Act

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon