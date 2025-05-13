Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paytm slips after block deal

Paytm slips after block deal

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

One97 Communications fell 2.64% to Rs 843.45 after a major block deal early today, 13 May 2025.

While the official participants in the transaction remain undisclosed, media reports suggest that Ant Financial was looking to offload up to a 4% stakevalued at approximately Rs 2,066 crorein the fintech firm, which owns the Paytm brand. The proposed sale includes up to 2.55 crore shares of the Noida-based company.

The shares were reportedly offered at a floor price of Rs 809.75, reflecting a 6.5% discount to Paytms previous closing price of Rs 866.35.

As on March 2025, Ant Financial held a 9.85% stake in Paytm. Ant Group, formerly known as Ant Financial, is an affiliate of the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group.

 

The counter witnessed a surge in trading activity today, with volumes on the BSE soaring to 3.02 crore shares significantly higher than the one-quarter average of 3.25 lakh shares. On the NSE, volumes spiked to 1.56 crore shares, exceeding the quarterly average of 59.13 lakh shares.

Paytm is India's leading mobile payments and financial services distribution company. The fintech company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 539.80 crore for Q4 March 2025, lower than net loss of Rs 549.60 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell by 15.7% to Rs 1,911.50 crore in the quarter, down from Rs 2,267.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at One 97 Communications Ltd counter

Volumes soar at One 97 Communications Ltd counter

HFCL bags Rs 157-cr order for BharatNet Phase III project in West Bengal

HFCL bags Rs 157-cr order for BharatNet Phase III project in West Bengal

Chalet Hotels gains after Q4 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 124 cr

Chalet Hotels gains after Q4 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 124 cr

Nikkei Soars Above 38,300 as Tech and Financial Stocks Lead Broad Market Rally

Nikkei Soars Above 38,300 as Tech and Financial Stocks Lead Broad Market Rally

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon