Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at One 97 Communications Ltd counter

Volumes soar at One 97 Communications Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

One 97 Communications Ltd clocked volume of 302.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 79.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.81 lakh shares

Metro Brands Ltd, DLF Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, JM Financial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 May 2025.

One 97 Communications Ltd clocked volume of 302.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 79.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.81 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.13% to Rs.847.90. Volumes stood at 2.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Metro Brands Ltd clocked volume of 72443 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 41.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1736 shares. The stock gained 1.80% to Rs.1,105.95. Volumes stood at 2429 shares in the last session.

 

DLF Ltd registered volume of 15.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.06% to Rs.681.15. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

TD Power Systems share price rises 4% as Q4 profit skyrockets 93% YoY

Boeing

China lifts ban on Boeing deliveries after 90-day tariff pause with US

share market stock market trading

Why did Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences share rise 3% on May 13?

Apple iPhone 16E

CERT-In issues 'very high' level warning for iPhone and iPad users: Details

Congress, Congress flag

Will Modi govt conduct Kargil-style review over Pahalgam incident: Cong

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd saw volume of 2.25 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20456 shares. The stock increased 0.28% to Rs.846.55. Volumes stood at 18624 shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd notched up volume of 9.08 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93805 shares. The stock rose 5.06% to Rs.111.00. Volumes stood at 1.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HFCL bags Rs 157-cr order for BharatNet Phase III project in West Bengal

HFCL bags Rs 157-cr order for BharatNet Phase III project in West Bengal

Chalet Hotels gains after Q4 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 124 cr

Chalet Hotels gains after Q4 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 124 cr

Nikkei Soars Above 38,300 as Tech and Financial Stocks Lead Broad Market Rally

Nikkei Soars Above 38,300 as Tech and Financial Stocks Lead Broad Market Rally

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

Power Mech edge higher on securing Rs 972 crore from TSGENCO

Power Mech edge higher on securing Rs 972 crore from TSGENCO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon