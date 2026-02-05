PB Fintech jumps as QIP plan put on hold

PB Fintech jumped 10% to Rs 1583.80 after the company cancelled its board meeting scheduled for 5 February 2026, to consider a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).

Earlier, PB Fintech had informed exchanges that the board would meet to evaluate a potential fund raise to support inorganic growth through investments, acquisitions or partnerships in India and overseas.

The cancellation signalled that the proposed capital raise will not be pursued for now, easing near-term dilution concerns and lifting investor sentiment.

PB Fintech is engaged in online marketing, consulting and support services through its platforms Policybazaar.com and Paisabazaar.com, catering to the financial services industry.

On a consolidated basis, PB Fintech's PAT grew 165% YoY to Rs 189 crore in Q3 FY26. Operating revenue grew 37% YoY to Rs 1,771 crore for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA grew 154% YoY to Rs 199 crore; margin up from 6% to 11%. Total insurance premium for the quarter was Rs 7,965 crore, up 45% YoY and 17% QoQ, led by growth in core online new protection business at 68% YoY (new health insurance up 79% YoY).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News