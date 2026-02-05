Deep Industries posts nearly 50% YoY jump in Q3 PAT

Deep Industries has reported 49.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.34 crore on 43.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 221.49 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 141.30 crore, up 38.9% YoY. This was primarily on account of higher input costs (up 39.8% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 45.9% YoY) and higher depreciation charges (up 49.8% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 90.10 crore, up by 46.3% from Rs 61.59 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Deep Industries is in the business of oil and gas field services. The company specializes in providing air & gas compression services, drilling and workover services, gas dehydration services, etc. The company also provides integrated project management services.

The scrip declined 3.31% to currently trade at Rs 404.40 on the BSE. The exchange saw over 0.19 lakh shares change hands at the counter as compared to the average trading volume of 8,749 shares for the past two week.

