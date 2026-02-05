Mamata Machinery launches pioneering recyclable packaging technology 'RecTech'

Mamata Machinery announced the launch of its pioneering recyclable packaging technology, 'RecTech', at Plastindia 2026, one of India's premier plastic industry trade exhibitions being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, between 5th to 10th of February.

RecTech is an advanced, fully recyclable mono-material film engineered to deliver superior barrier protection and mechanical performance compared to conventional non-recyclable composite film structures such as PET+PE and PET+MPET+PE, which are commonly used for flexible packaging applications in India. Given their composite structure, these films are not fully recyclable and pose a major challenge for plastic waste management, as well as for brand owners striving to comply with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mandates.

Designed to address the industry's dual challenge of performance and sustainability, RecTech not only outperforms traditional PET+PE films but also bridges the cost gap between conventional composite materials and previously high-priced recyclable films. This innovation is poised to accelerate the widespread adoption of sustainable packaging among leading domestic brands by bringing recyclability and cost efficiency together at scale.

The RecTech launch is complemented by a comprehensive recyclable-compatible packaging ecosystem developed by Mamata, incorporating 7/9-layer co-extrusion blown film plants, pouch makers, and HFFS & VFFS packaging machines all designed and manufactured indigenously by the Company. This complete ecosystem enables film production, conversion, and packaging within a unified recyclable framework.

With RecTech, Mamata aims to help brand owners and converters achieve their sustainability goals without compromising on barrier performance, machinability, or commercial scalability, marking a significant step forward for India's flexible packaging industry

