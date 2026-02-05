Volumes soar at EIH Ltd counter
EIH Ltd recorded volume of 127.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.82 lakh shares
JSW Cement Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Force Motors Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 February 2026.
EIH Ltd recorded volume of 127.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.87% to Rs.358.55. Volumes stood at 1.51 lakh shares in the last session.
JSW Cement Ltd clocked volume of 391.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.84% to Rs.125.25. Volumes stood at 12.11 lakh shares in the last session.
Devyani International Ltd saw volume of 647.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52.22 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.81% to Rs.131.66. Volumes stood at 270.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
Hexaware Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 51.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.03 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.91% to Rs.635.45. Volumes stood at 6.85 lakh shares in the last session.
Force Motors Ltd registered volume of 4.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53763 shares. The stock rose 5.98% to Rs.21,270.00. Volumes stood at 53130 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 2:50 PM IST