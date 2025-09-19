Friday, September 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

PTC Industries Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd and eClerx Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 September 2025.

PTC Industries Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd and eClerx Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 September 2025.

PC Jeweller Ltd crashed 4.81% to Rs 14.25 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 110.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

PTC Industries Ltd tumbled 4.14% to Rs 14870. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 541 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 991 shares in the past one month.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd lost 4.01% to Rs 375.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex pause 3-day rally weighed by IT, FMCG; Vi soars 9%, Paytm sinks 5%

Cars

Auto discounts may shrink as GST reforms set to spur demand: Report

Sugar

India's sugar mills to miss 1 mn tonne export quota, may ship 775K tonnes

N S Satish, President, Haier Appliances India

Haier India expects up to 30% growth in festive season aided by GST cuts

realty sector, real estate

Hero Realty buys land in Mohali for over Rs 260 cr to build project

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd shed 3.96% to Rs 681.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8129 shares in the past one month.

eClerx Services Ltd plummeted 3.93% to Rs 4233.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10500 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T secures significant orders under its CE & IPDD verticals

L&T secures significant orders under its CE & IPDD verticals

Volumes jump at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Barometers trade with modest losses; PSU Bank shares advance

Barometers trade with modest losses; PSU Bank shares advance

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

RITES bags Rs 79-cr order from NTPC

RITES bags Rs 79-cr order from NTPC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon