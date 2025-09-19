Friday, September 19, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sarveshwar Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Lokesh Machines Ltd, NDR Auto Components Ltd, Suraj Ltd and Prostarm Info Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 September 2025.

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd tumbled 8.90% to Rs 6.55 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 64.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Lokesh Machines Ltd crashed 7.59% to Rs 179.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15354 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7885 shares in the past one month.

NDR Auto Components Ltd lost 6.76% to Rs 1088.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16835 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5735 shares in the past one month.

Suraj Ltd plummeted 6.55% to Rs 313. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 710 shares in the past one month.

Prostarm Info Systems Ltd slipped 5.71% to Rs 209.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

RITES bags Rs 79-cr order from NTPC

Nifty trades below 25,350; European mrkt advance

Larsen & Toubro wins multiple orders under its CE & IPDD vertical

Redington unlocks fresh gains on iPhone 17 frenzy

Shriram Finance Ltd gains for third consecutive session

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

