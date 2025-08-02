Pelatro consolidated net profit rises 55.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.61% to Rs 26.69 croreNet profit of Pelatro rose 55.46% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 45.61% to Rs 26.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales26.6918.33 46 OPM %21.7315.06 -PBDT5.293.46 53 PBT3.782.91 30 NP3.562.29 55
