Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 4.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.68% to Rs 622.50 croreNet profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 4.50% to Rs 96.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 622.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 567.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales622.50567.56 10 OPM %23.0623.94 -PBDT135.71130.35 4 PBT129.66125.58 3 NP96.8392.66 5
