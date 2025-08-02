PC Jeweller consolidated net profit rises 3.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 80.71% to Rs 724.91 croreNet profit of PC Jeweller rose 3.76% to Rs 161.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 156.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 80.71% to Rs 724.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 401.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales724.91401.15 81 OPM %17.5612.86 -PBDT168.6488.41 91 PBT163.5884.64 93 NP161.93156.06 4
