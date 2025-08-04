Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.77% to Rs 29.68 croreNet profit of Perfectpac rose 57.14% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales29.6828.33 5 OPM %7.385.47 -PBDT2.201.56 41 PBT1.611.03 56 NP1.210.77 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content