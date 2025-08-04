Monday, August 04, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 3.37% in the June 2025 quarter

TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 3.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 22.18% to Rs 511.28 crore

Net profit of TBO Tek rose 3.37% to Rs 62.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.18% to Rs 511.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 418.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales511.28418.46 22 OPM %14.4918.79 -PBDT81.5487.88 -7 PBT67.5775.52 -11 NP62.9760.92 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 134.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 134.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 36.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 36.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Prima Agro reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Prima Agro reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2025 quarter

AG Ventures consolidated net profit declines 57.96% in the June 2025 quarter

AG Ventures consolidated net profit declines 57.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon