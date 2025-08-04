TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 3.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.18% to Rs 511.28 croreNet profit of TBO Tek rose 3.37% to Rs 62.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.18% to Rs 511.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 418.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales511.28418.46 22 OPM %14.4918.79 -PBDT81.5487.88 -7 PBT67.5775.52 -11 NP62.9760.92 3
