Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 11.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 998.58 croreNet profit of Can Fin Homes rose 11.91% to Rs 233.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 209.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 998.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 926.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.18% to Rs 857.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 750.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 3878.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3523.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales998.58926.83 8 3878.263523.06 10 OPM %91.7992.49 -92.2490.83 - PBDT283.28274.12 3 1090.35970.25 12 PBT279.16269.96 3 1077.48957.54 13 NP233.92209.03 12 857.17750.70 14
