Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 22.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.50% to Rs 9.48 croreNet profit of Creative Castings declined 22.11% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.50% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.4813.84 -32 OPM %6.1210.77 -PBDT0.981.77 -45 PBT0.831.62 -49 NP0.740.95 -22
