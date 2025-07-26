Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 22.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 22.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales decline 31.50% to Rs 9.48 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings declined 22.11% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.50% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.4813.84 -32 OPM %6.1210.77 -PBDT0.981.77 -45 PBT0.831.62 -49 NP0.740.95 -22

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

