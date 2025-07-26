Asian Warehousing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.44 croreAsian Warehousing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.440.42 5 OPM %59.0971.43 -PBDT0.060.10 -40 PBT00.04 -100 NP00.13 -100
