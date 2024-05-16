Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 0.49%, gains for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 3498.4, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.63% in last one year as compared to a 21.96% jump in NIFTY and a 19.38% jump in the Nifty IT.

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3498.4, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22174.85. The Sensex is at 72914.37, down 0.1%. Persistent Systems Ltd has slipped around 8.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33117.4, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 54.4 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

