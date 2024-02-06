Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 71.5, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 160.95% in last one year as compared to a 23.57% jump in NIFTY and a 66.96% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 71.5, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 21898.9. The Sensex is at 72148.53, up 0.58%. Punjab & Sind Bank has gained around 65.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has gained around 14.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6582, down 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 168.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 112.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 51.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

