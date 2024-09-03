Persistent Systems Ltd up for fifth session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5291.75, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.02% in last one year as compared to a 29.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 33.85% spurt in the Nifty IT. Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5291.75, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25261.55. The Sensex is at 82491.99, down 0.08%. Persistent Systems Ltd has risen around 16.65% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42975.6, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5299.55, up 1.32% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 83.02% in last one year as compared to a 29.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 33.85% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 81.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

