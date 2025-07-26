Petronet LNG consolidated net profit declines 23.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.44% to Rs 11879.86 croreNet profit of Petronet LNG declined 23.84% to Rs 841.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1105.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.44% to Rs 11879.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13415.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11879.8613415.13 -11 OPM %9.7611.65 -PBDT1316.811673.52 -21 PBT1109.861478.95 -25 NP841.881105.47 -24
