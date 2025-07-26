RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 1.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 168.92 croreNet profit of RPG Life Sciences declined 1.76% to Rs 26.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 168.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales168.92165.42 2 OPM %21.0023.62 -PBDT40.5741.29 -2 PBT35.4336.00 -2 NP26.2926.76 -2
